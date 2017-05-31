DSPORT acquires rights for wrestling, MMA event

New Delhi, May 31 (IANS) Discovery Networks Asia Pacific's DSPORT on Wednesday expanded its portfolio further by bagging the broadcast rights of wrestling event Ring of Honor and mixed martial arts event Cage Warriors.

This also marks the first time that these events will be broadcast in India.

The acquisitions further embellish DSPORT's portfolio of more than 4000 hours of live content spread across genres like football, tennis, cycling, horse-racing, golf, motorsports and extreme sports.

Ring of Honor (ROH), known for its athleticism and hard hitting style, is an American professional wrestling and has a huge fan following across the globe.

ROH has produced celebrated wrestlers and superstars in wrestling. Daniel Bryan, Cesaro, Chris Hero, AJ Styles, Seth Rollins, Daniel Puder, The Hardy Boyz, Kevin Owens are a few of the wrestlers who have made it big in global promotions like the WWE.

Established in 2001, Cage Warriors Fighting Championship or CWFC is a mixed martial arts (MMA) organisation based in London. The platform has produced stars like Conor McGregor and Michael Bisping in MMA.

