DSPORT acquires rights for ICC World XI Tour of Pakistan

New Delhi, Aug 31 (IANS) DSPORT, a premium sports TV channel launched by Discovery Communications India, has acquired the exclusive broadcast rights of the upcoming ICC World XI tour of Pakistan, it was announced on Thursday.

The International Cricket Council (ICC) World XI will play three day and night Twenty20 matches with reigning Champions Trophy winners Pakistan at Lahore's Gaddafi stadium on September 12, 13 and 15.

The World XI led by South African captain Faf du Plessis comprises players from seven Test playing countries. Former Zimbabwe star player Andy Flower has been named the manager of the team.

Speaking on the occasion, Karan Bajaj, Sr. Vice President and General Manager, South Asia, Discovery Communications India, said: "This is the first cricket property acquired by DSPORT and is indicative of our appetite to offer world class action across categories for the sports fans in India."

"This unique series, with some of the world's best players taking on the might of Pakistan, is sure to capture the attention of die-hard cricket fans in India," he added.

--IANS

gau/bg