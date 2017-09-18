DSport acquires India broadcast rights for Laver Cup tennis

New Delhi, Sep 18 (IANS) DSPORT, a sports TV channel by Discovery Communications, on Monday acquired the India broadcast rights of the inaugural edition of the Laver tennis Cup.

The Laver Cup will be played every year, two weeks after the US Open, except during the Summer Olympic years.

The first edition of the three-day tournament will be hosted in Prague.

The tournament will feature tennis legends, Switzerland's Roger Federer and Spain's Rafael Nadal who will team up with Dominic Thiem, Alexander Zverev, Marin Cilic and Thomas Berdych to take on a rest of the world team that comprises of Denis Shapovalov, former US Open Champion Juan Martin del Potro, Nick Kyrgios, John Isner and Sam Querry.

