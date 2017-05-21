DSJA bags 44th Goswami Ganesh Dutt Memorial crown

New Delhi, May 21 (IANS) The Delhi Sports Journalists Association (DSJA) on Sunday clinched the 44th All India Goswami Ganesh Dutt Memorial Trophy after beating Organisers XI by three wickets at the Hindu College ground here.

Electing to bat after calling the toss correctly, the Organisers XI were restricted to a meagre 146/7 in their 20 overs.

In reply, DSJA rode on Amit Chaudhary's 47 and Akash Rawal's 39 to chase down the target with five balls to spare.

Chaudhary, from the Economic Times, was adjudged Man-of-the-match for his all-round effort, which also included a wicket off his gentle off-spin.

--IANS

tri/gau/dg