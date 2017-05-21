DSJA bags 44th Goswami Ganesh Dutt Memorial crown

Lucknow/New Delhi, May 21 (IANS) Hundreds of passengers aboard the Mumbai-bound Lokmanya Tilak AC Special had a providential escape when its 11 coaches derailed near Uttar Pradesh’s Unnao railway station on Sunday, officials said. The coaches that derailed included a pantry car and all coaches from B2 to B11, but no one was injured, the […]

New Delhi, May 21 (IANS) The Delhi Sports Journalists Association (DSJA) on Sunday clinched the 44th All India Goswami Ganesh Dutt Memorial Trophy after beating Organisers XI by three wickets at the Hindu College ground here.

Electing to bat after calling the toss correctly, the Organisers XI were restricted to a meagre 146/7 in their 20 overs.

In reply, DSJA rode on Amit Chaudhary’s 47 and Akash Rawal’s 39 to chase down the target with five balls to spare.

Chaudhary, from the Economic Times, was adjudged Man-of-the-match for his all-round effort, which also included a wicket off his gentle off-spin.

