DSGMC chief urges Govt to make security arrangements for Sikhs, Hindus in Afghanistan after Jalalabad Blast

A suicide bombing in Afghanistan's Jalalabad on Sunday claimed at least 19 lives out of which 11 were Hindus and Sikhs. Delhi Sick Gurdwara Management Committee chief Manjit Singh GK termed the bombing as barbaric act. "11 bodies have been found. They were going to meet President when the barbaric act took place. We urge Govt of India to make security arrangements for Sikhsand Hindus there", said Manjit Singh GK while talking to ANI.