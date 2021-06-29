DSGMC chief thanks Sangat in Delhi for warm welcome to Sikh girl

Manjinder Singh Sirsa while receiving vistim of forceful conversion at Delhi airport (Photo/ANI)

New Delhi [India], June 29 (ANI): Delhi Sikh Gurdwara Management Committee (DSGMC) President Manjinder Singh Sirsa on Tuesday thanked the Sangat for extending a warm welcome in the national capital to Manmeet Kaur, the Sikh girl who was allegedly forcibly converted and married off in Srinagar.

Receiving Kaur at the Delhi Airport, Sirsa: "She has now regained her freedom, and has come to Delhi with us today to take blessings of the almighty, and to thank the Sangat for supporting her family."

Kaur is now married to Supreet Singh, from her own Sikh community.

Sirsa said that she was bound by a fraud document earlier, and is now free.

He also added that the committee would not tolerate forceful conversions.

Further, Sirsa told that he had received a call from Gujarat regarding a similar case of forceful conversion.

Mentioning of a similar case of Danmeet Kaur who is being harassed, Sirsa said, "I assure you all that we will take care that no one takes her away, even if that means taking stringent measures."

On Sunday, a Delhi Sikh Gurdwara Management Committee (DSGMC) delegation met Jammu and Kashmir Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha and sought the safe return of her family the Sikh girl Manmeet Kaur, who was allegedly abducted, forcibly converted and married off in Srinagar.

The DSGMC President Manjinder Singh Sirsa had also questioned the silence of Jammu and Kashmir's regional parties on the issue. A DSGMC delegation had on Sunday met Jammu and Kashmir Lieutenant Governor

Manoj Sinha and sought the safe return of the Sikh girl to her family. In a statement, DSGMC President

Manjinder Singh Sirsa said LG Sinha addressed the committee's concerns related to the safety of Sikh girls in the valley and the "harmful" trend of religious conversion. (ANI)