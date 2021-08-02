DSEU to pave way for professional training in various fields after class 10

New Delhi, Aug 2 (PTI) The Delhi Skill and Entrepreneurship University (DSEU) on Monday said the students who are awaiting their CBSE class 10 results can opt for diploma courses and prepare for a professional field of their choice right after clearing these exams.

The DSEU was established in August 2020 by the Delhi government to equip students with world-class skill education to enable access to aspirational jobs and inculcate entrepreneurial mindset and entrepreneurship, according to varsity's website. The varsity said most students believe they have only option of enrolling for class 11. However, with diploma courses they can prepare for a professional field of their choice.

'Even after class 10, students can make a choice to study a subject of their choice and get ready to enter the world of work.

'With possibilities to join diploma courses in various fields such as interior design, garment technology, printing, electronics, civil, and many more, the choices are immense,' a statement by the university said.

The national capital has ten government polytechnic colleges, which are now merged under DSEU, that offer diplomas across 15 different streams.

An alumna of Kasturba Polytechnic College, now known as DSEU Pitampura Campus, Pooja Chaudhary said the three-year course helped her identify interests and preferences in the career.

Chaudhary later pursued BTech from Dr APJ Abdul Kalam Technical University in Madhya Pradesh.

'Having completed my diploma, I found it easy to compete with the students of my engineering college and complete my degree. As a programme analyst in Cognizant Technology Solutions India Pvt Ltd, I have had the opportunity to work at various job roles in different locations in Bangalore, Pune and Chennai as well as abroad in the UK, Europe, USA and Canada,' the statement quoting her said.

She added that 'starting technical education right after class 10 initiates the career journey'.