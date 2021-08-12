DSEU to host ‘WorldSkills Olympics’ like event; national winners to represent India in Shanghai

New Delhi, Aug 12 (PTI) The Delhi Skill and Entrepreneurship University will be hosting the first ever state-level skill competition in line with WorldSkills Olympics which is to be held in Shanghai next year, Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia announced on Thursday.

In line with the WorldSkills competition, popularly known as the 'Olympics of Skills', being hosted next year, the IndiaSkills competition will be held this year with state and national level competitions, he said.

Individuals from over 20 states will be participating and the winning team will represent India in China’s Shanghai.

“For the first time ever in Delhi, a competition like this will be taking place, and the Delhi Skills and Entrepreneurship University (DSEU) will be organising this,” Sisodia said.

The minister said state-level skill competitions will be organised in the national capital and the selected candidates will be participating at the national-level after which the winning students will go to Shanghai.

The children who will be selected for the national and international-level Skill Olympics will be trained by DSEU, he added.

“On one hand, we are seeing the emergence of 21st century skills, while on the other hand, our traditional skill sector has seen a massive boom in technology,' Sisodia, who is also the Delhi education minister, said.

DSEU will be hosting 33 skills ranging from plumbing and heating to cloud computing to mechatronics.

'The Delhi state-level competition has received an overwhelming 5,000 plus registrations. As a result of the astounding response from the youth of Delhi, a two-tier selection process has been adopted,' he said.

The first level of testing will be an online proctored exam containing multiple choice questions (MCQs) to test basic skill knowledge of candidates. Based on the merit of the first round, top six candidates will be called for the second level of testing which will check their hands-on competency through test projects.

Finally, two candidates will be selected in each skill and will represent Delhi in the regional rounds.

The online screening will be held on August 13 and the on-ground qualifying rounds will be held from August 16 to 30, Sisodia explained.

The selected candidates have the opportunity to move to the regional rounds and ultimately the national competitions where the champions will be trained to participate in the WorldSkills International Competitions 2022 in Shanghai, he added.

PTI SLB SRY