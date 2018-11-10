Dry spell in Kashmir hits saffron production

Dry spell in Kashmir has hit saffron production in the valley, leaving flower growers worried. Saffron is one of the world's most expensive spices. Reportedly, India is among the world's largest producers of saffron and majority of it comes from Kashmir. Kashmir's cool climate and rich soil with excellent drainage and organic content make the location an ideal thriving ground for this spice, but any vagaries of the weather can spoil the entire crop. Iran is the leading producer of saffron globally, followed by India.