Drugs Case: NCB Arrests Mumbai's Famous Muchhad Paanwala

Muchhad Paanwala, Mumbai's famous paan seller who has his shop at Kemps Corner, has been arrested by the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) in a drugs case, as per a report by India Today. He was questioned by the agency for hours on Monday, 11 January.

As per the report, Paanwala's name came up after the NCB busted a marijuana smuggling racket and arrested a British national and two women. One of the women is Rahila Furniturewala, actor Dia Mirza's former manager.

Two brothers, Ram Kumar Tiwari and Jaishankar Tiwari, run the popular Muchhad Paan shop in Mumbai. Both of them were questioned by NCB, but only Ram Kumar was arrested for alleged drug peddling.

Sources from the NCB told India Today that a scheduled NDPS substance was recovered from Muchhad Paanwala's shop.

From Bollywood stars to industrialists, Muchhad Paanwala has been catering to the residents of Kemps corner for years. Tiwari reportedly came to Mumbai in 1977 and started helping his father to set up the paan business.

Following actor Sushant Singh Rajput's demise last year, the NCB has been investigating alleged drug abuse in Bollywood. From Deepika Padukone to Sara Ali Khan and Arjun Rampal, a number of celebrities have been questioned by the agency.

(With inputs from India Today)

