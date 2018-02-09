New drug for asthma could be more effective than inhalers

WhatsApp's much-awaited payment service has been finally introduced in India. The beta version of the service has been reported from several WhatsApp users in India. The payment service by WhatsApp was launched last year in April. It took almost more than seven months to reach India. The popular app will use Government's Unified Payments Interface, or UPI, framework allowing it instant transfer between user's bank accounts. India has more than 200 million active WhatsApp users daily.