DRS likely to be used in T20Is, umpires to send off players for serious misconduct

Dubai, May 26: The ICC Cricket Committee mulls using Decision Review System (DRS) in Twenty20 Internationals and is also planning of arming the on-field umpires with the right to send off players in case of most serious offence of misconduct.

The Committee, headed by Anil Kumble on May 23 and 24 in London has decided to recommend the suggestions to the International Cricket Council Chief Executives’ Committee of using DRS in all T20 internationals.

“A further recommendation proposes that teams will not lose a review when an LBW review comes back as Umpire’s Call. However, should that be adopted, the 80 over top-up of reviews in Test cricket would be removed,” ICC said in a statement on Thursday.

In the statement, the ICC stated that the Cricket Committee also considered the new laws of Cricket (2017 Code) and has recommended the adoption of the majority of changes to the Laws. Most significant of them being giving the umpires power to send off players for serious offence of misconduct.

Moreover, the Committee also extended unanimous support for the implementation of a Test cricket competition, considering the future of international cricket. Also, cricket being included in the Olympics, got support from the Committee.

Restrictions on bat sizes and dimensions were also recommended by the Committee. If the ICC Chief Executives’ Committee approves these recommended changes, the new ICC playing conditions will come into effect from October 1.

Kumble, head of the ICC Cricket Committee said: “We have had a wonderful couple of days discussing cricket issues and there are a number of highlights. The first is around the structure of international cricket and the Committee unanimously recommended that context in the international game is paramount and we welcome the new structure.

“The second is around the new Laws of the game introduced by the MCC and we have adopted the majority of those including the size of bats and this will help the balance between bat and ball. On DRS, MIT have finished their testing of all of the tools available and their recommendations have been adopted as far as calibration is concerned. All in all a very fruitful two days.”

Apart from Kumble, Clare Connor, Rahul Dravid, Adrian Griffiths, Mahela Jayawardene, David Kendix, Richard Kettleborough, Darren Lehman, Ranjan Madugalle, Tim May, Kevin O’Brien, Shaun Pollock, John Stephenson, Andrew Strauss, David White, are part of the committee.

