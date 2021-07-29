Drones Spotted Thrice in J&K's Samba District; Alert Sounded

Drones were spotted at three different locations in Jammu and Kashmir’s Samba district late Thurrsday evening, officials said prompting authorities to issue a high alert in the region.

The first drone was spotted in the Bari Brahma area, while the second drone was seen in the Chliyari International Border area, sources said.

The third drone was spotted in Ghagwal area of Samba near the Jammu Pathankot national highway.

A high alert has been sounded in the entire Samba district. Police have launched a search operation in all three areas to see if the drone succeeded in dropping anything.

On July 23, the Jammu and Kashmir police shot down a drone carrying improvised explosive device (IED) material weighing five kg in the border belt of Jammu district. he drone was flying about seven to eight kilometres inside the border, the officials said, adding that it had six big wings and was a tetra-copter. The IED material was attached with the flying object and was meant to be assembled into an IED before use, they said.

