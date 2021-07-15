Drones Spotted at Samba in J&K Near Vital Army Installation, Multiple Rounds Fired

Two drones were spotted on Thursday night at Samba in Jammu and Kashmir near vital army installations. Sources said that one drone was spotted at around 8.15pm, while another at around 8.05pm, following which multiple rounds were fired at it.

This comes days after a drone blast at Jammu Air Force station, which injured two Indian Air Force personnel. Investigating officers have said the attackers used a cocktail of RDX and nitrate in the IEDs, which were used to carry out the blast using the two drones in a first-of-its-kind terror attack. The National Investigation Agency is currently investigating case. It has been suspected that the drones came from across the border.

Following the Jammu air base attack, the Centre had given the go-ahead to procure anti-drone technology. Border Security Force (BSF) and Central Industry Security Force (CISF) have been tasked with procuring the anti-drone systems for the almost 3,500 km-long International Border and the civilian airports.

On Thursday, the Ministry of Civil Aviation issued draft rules to ensure ease of using drones in India on the basis of “trust, self-certification and non-intrusive monitoring”. The Drone Rules, 2021, once notified, will supersede the UAS Rules, 2021, which came into force on March 12 this year.

