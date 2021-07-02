Drone seen over Indian High Commission in Islamabad, New Delhi protests breach: All you need to know

Days after a drone attacked the Indian Air Force station in Jammu, reports said that a drone was seen in the residential area of the Indian high commission in Islamabad.

The drone was spotted inside the mission when a Bollywood night event was underway, sources told CNN-News18.

How many drone incidents have been reported in Jammu so far? Two defence personnel were injured in twin blasts conducted by >drones at Jammu's IAF station on Sunday, triggering tensions between the two countries. The technology used in the strikes on the Indian Air Force base indicate "state-support" and involvement of Pakistan-based terror groups Jaish-e-Mohammed and Lashkar-e-Taiba, Lieutenant General DP Pandey, Corps Commander of the 15 Corps in Srinagar told NDTV.

Earlier today (2 July), Border Security Force (BSF) troops fired at a small hexacopter belonging to Pakistan on Friday morning as it was trying to cross the international border in >Arnia sector. The hexacopter, which returned immediately due to the firing, was meant for carrying out surveillance in the area, a BSF statement said.

In August 2019, a crashed drone was found in a village in Amritsar. Later, terrorists arrested by security forces allegedly said drugs and weapons had been dropped in the state through more than eight separate drones.

What is the Indian government's response to the drone attacks? New Delhi has raised security concerns over the security breach, which is the first time a drone has been seen inside the Indian High Commission in Pakistan.

Minister of State Home G Kishan Reddy will meet Inspector General of BSF in Jammu, where the former will be apprised of the current security situation. Meanwhile, National Investigation Agency has taken over the probe into the Jammu attack.

Where does India's commercial drone policy stand? The Drone Ecosystem Policy Roadmap was released in 2019 and it was put out for comments in 2020. It came into effect after being published in the official gazette in 2021.

The policy involves laying regulations for an evolving drone landscape and attempts to address frontier issues that are likely to emerge.

