Driving Licence Application Rules to Change; Know Details Here

In the new year, the Union Ministry of Transport has introduced several changes in rules regarding issuance and renewal of Driving Licence (DL) and related services, including, registration of vehicles. Many of the services have been made completely online as part of the Digital India campaign. Also, with the pandemic restricting movement of people and making offline procedures troublesome, these alterations will help the citizens to get their documents issued or renewed without hassle. Several states, including Uttar Pradesh, Bihar, Madhya Pradesh, Rajasthan, Uttarakhand and Jharkhand, have already implemented these new rules.

Online Applications Only

Some states will now only accept online applications for issuance of driving licences. Thus, doing away with the offline procedure. The online application facility has already been started in Bihar, UP and National Capital Region of Delhi-NCR.

Steps to apply for online DL and related services:

Step 1: Visit the Transport Ministry website at https://parivahan.gov.in/parivahan//en

Step 2: Click on the Online Services tab on homepage. It will show you a drop down menu with several services’ option.

Step 3: Choose the ‘Driving Licence Related Services’ from the drop down menu.

Step 4: Select the ‘State’ in which you are seeking the service

Step 5: A new window will open with several options including ‘Apply Driving Licence’. Choose the option and fill out the application form. You will also have to upload all relevant documents.

Change in system of fee deposits for learning licence

The transport departments of almost all the states have changed the system of depositing fees for learning licence application. Under the new system, an applicant has to now deposit money as soon as the slot is booked online. After the payment of fee, you can choose the date for exam online as per your convenience.

Another major change that has been introduced by states is that the learning licence applicant after taking the test, will not have to wait in the District Transport Office to get the licence issued. One can now take an online print of the document. The applicant will have to visit the office only for an online test.