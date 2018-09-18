Driving home message on certification with a world record

Hyderabad, Sep 18 (IANS) Everyone should strive to acquire at least one certificate every year to move ahead in his or her career and achieve goals. With this message, Tushar Pillay has set a Guinness World Record for most pages in a flip book -- 10,001.

As someone who already holds the record of acquiring the highest number of certificates, he used the latest feat to drive his message home.

He acquired 111 certificates in different fields by participating in competitions, training programmes and events and was recognised as the national record holder by India Book of Records in 2016.

Tushar was felicitated at Indian record holders on world stage event last year for being in top 100 record holders by the chief editor of record books of eight countries.

"I wanted to express more and cascade the message about the importance of holding certificates. The idea of making the most pages in flip book came to my mind. This book contains animation short story about two friends one with certificates and how he gets the benefits out of it, compared to the other who has no certificates," Tushar told IANS.

Hailing from Solapur in Maharashtra, he works as the service assurance and delivery manager at Tata Communications Transformation Services Limited (TCTSL) in Hyderabad.

The 35-year-old feels proud every time he sets a record as he believes that he is contributing towards the nation. "The belief and focus on my vision, my dedication towards completing it and always keeping myself motivated gets increased each time I achieve the record," he said.

With over 13 years of experience in technology and communication, Tushar, during his education and professional development, understood the importance of continuous learning. Curious to meet challenges, he found himself inclined towards acquiring certifications in different fields.

Though his first interest was in the field of electronics and communication, he soon reached out towards other facets of technology. To increase his learning capabilities and competencies, he participated in various competitions, training programmes and events.

He believes that everybody should try to go beyond formal education to tap the huge world of diplomas and certified courses to gain as much knowledge as possible.

His certifications include CCNA; ITIL; Six Sigma Yellow & Green Belt; trainer and coach in body, mind and spiritual subjects; certified diploma in mind management and memory training and pranic healing; and certified diabetic educator and trainer.

Apart from his technical accomplishments and interests, he likes to spend his leisure time in areas of body and mind, spiritual learning, drawing and painting.

His next goal is to write a book on certifications. Titled "All about certification" this 300-page work will explain why certificates are crucial for the success of your career graph. He also wants to spread the knowledge on certificates through various means like training, events, articles, blogs, YouTube and workshops.

