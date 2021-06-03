'Go Dress Up Well': Tanzanian Woman MP Asked to Leave Parliament for Wearing 'Tight Pants'

A female Member of Parliament (MP) in Tanzania was asked to leave the National Assembly because her clothes were deemed ‘strange’ on Tuesday, sparking controversy even as women members of the Parliament demanded an apology for the MP. The incident came to the fore after it went viral on social media how Condester Sichwale, a female Tanzanian lawmaker was asked to leave the assembly because of the tight-fitting trousers she was wearing. According to reports, a male member of the parliament Hussein Amar brought out the topic of women’s clothing and said the way some women dress up is often improper. He then pointed at Condester Sichwale, and said, “Mr Speaker, an example there is my sister seated on my right with a yellow shirt. Look at the trousers she has worn, Mr Speaker,” Amar reportedly said.

Following Amar’s comments, the Speaker Job Ndugai told Condester Sichwale to come back only after she has ‘dressed up well’. “Go dress up well, and…Join us back later,” Ndugai told the lawmaker.

📌 KICKED OUT 🔴 Tanzanian MP Condester Michael Sichlwe caused a stir in parliament in Dodoma today 'by wearing black tight-fitting trousers, and yellow top'. Speaker of Parliament Job Ndugai threw her out for wearing 'non-parliamentary attire'. 📷 @Hakingowi pic.twitter.com/n8vxabWLQV — Louis Jadwong (@Jadwong) June 1, 2021

Amar later argued that the Parliament was a ‘reflection of society’ and said that the Parliament’s rules dictate that the women lawmakers should not wear tight jeans or trousers. Social media was also abuzz as soon as the incident went viral with many commenting how this shows sexism and yet another example of men moral policing women and their clothes.

I am annoyed with this. Like, really? 😡😡 I hate it when women's clothes, bodies and decisions are policed by men. And those pants ain't tight!! Uugh. Such a mysogonistic power trip by the speaker. — Tak 🇨🇦🇲🇼 (@Tak_Tkk) June 1, 2021

What does their parliamentary attire look like? Do they have a uniform or something? Cos I see nothing wrong in this — Cert. Legendary Troublemaker👻 (@Bio_teddy) June 1, 2021

The speaker needs to be liberated. The male MP who raised it obviously lives in the Stone Age. — Lucy Minayo (@LMinayo) June 1, 2021

She's actually extremely smart and formal in that attire……Speaker is out of order — Tom Agaba (@TomAgaba2) June 1, 2021

Nonsense. Complete Nonsense. It's not tight. She's fully dressed. And people need to stop policing women. — Valerie. (@ValNgugi) June 1, 2021

Ndugai said that this was not the first time there has been a complaint about female lawmakers wearing ‘inappropriate clothes’. The chamber guards have been told to deny entry to anyone not dressed properly.

