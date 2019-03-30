Dream11 ropes in cricketers, IPL franchises

Mumbai, March 30 (IANS) Indias sports gaming platform -- Dream11 has signed up seven cricket stars and partnered with seven IPL franchises as part of its multi-channel marketing campaign during the ongoing season of the league.

The seven teams are Mumbai Indians, Chennai Super Kings, Kolkata Knight Riders, Sunrisers Hyderabad, Delhi Capitals, Rajasthan Royals and Kings XI Punjab. In addition to MS Dhoni, who is Dream11's brand ambassador, the seven new cricketers signed up are Jasprit Bumrah, Rishabh Pant, Dinesh Karthik, AB de Villiers, Rashid Khan, Ajinkya Rahane and R Ashwin.

For in-stadium fan engagement in every IPL match, the company has created an in-match quiz for fans called the 'Dream11 Game Changing Quiz'. The winner along with a friend gets to enjoy the IPL hospitality experience as an upgrade and in addition to this, the winner will also be handing over the trophy and cheque in the post-match presentation ceremony to the player who has been selected as the 'Dream11 GameChanger of the Match'.

Apart from the brand campaign films with the advertising idea of 'Ye Game Hai Mahaan', Dream11 has also

created engaging TV and digital content featuring the seven cricketers that will amplify the user's interest for the next day's fantasy cricket action.

Talking about the tie-ups and fan engagement, Vikrant Mudaliar, Chief Marketing Officer of Dream11, said: "This IPL season, we have come out with a holistic approach to our marketing campaign that comprises of brand advertising films along with product led content on several platforms."

"The newly signed cricket stars along with our deals with the IPL franchise teams means that we are bringing alive the IPL experience in a unique way for Dream11 fans," he added.

