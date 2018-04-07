Our dream is to see a prosperous Nepal: PM Oli

Nepal's Prime Minister, KP Sharma Oli today addressed the at India Foundation reception in Delhi. He spoke about his expectations from Nepal and how he hopes to receive co operation from the neighbouring country, India. "Our dream is for a prosperous Nepal where everyone will have decent living and youth will have decent jobs. Our infrastructure will be better and resources will turn into economic benefits. We are mindful that this cannot be done alone. We will continue to look for support across the world, particularly at our neighbours," he said.