My dream is to find India's fastest bowler some day: Brett Lee

Former Australian cricketer Brett Lee attended the Cricket Australia- Runwal Group Enterprise event in Mumbai, where he talked about the future of cricket in India and their potential. Lee said, "It's a good opportunity for me because I think here is more passion and love for cricket. After passion for India, I also have a dream and my dream is to find one day India's fastest bowler. It will take some time but I think people of this association will definitely do it. I want to see more young AND fast bowlers coming along, and it is something, I can look at with association of this group. It's all about having right opportunity and correct training and also right guidance. This project will help younger children to change their cricketing careers and who knows if we find next Kohli or MS Dhoni. �