'Dream Girl' cast launches trailer in Mumbai

Bollywood star Ayushmann Khurrana's upcoming movie 'Dream Girl' trailer has been launched. In the trailer, actor is seen playing female mythological characters for local stage shows and also he picks a 'dial a friend' job where he speaks to people as Puja. Helmed by Raaj Shaandilyaa and produced by Ekta Kapoor, film promises to be a laugh riot."I always tried to choose different subject lines which were not usually discussed in India. Doing so, will bring confidence and courage of doing something out of the box", said Khurrana.Ayushmann Khurrana is currently basking in the glory of his Best Actor National Award win for 2018 film 'Andhadhun' while his film 'Badhaai Ho' was named Best Popular Film Providing Wholesome Entertainment.

'Dream Girl' is slated to release on Sep13.