Dream Come True: Vikram Batra's Brother Thanks Army, Karan Johar for 'Shershaah'

The makers of Shershaah, based on Captain Vikram Batra, launched the film’s trailer today, on the 22nd Kargil Diwas. During the launch, Captain Vikram Batra’s twin brother Vishal Batra said that he’d always wanted to make a film on his brother.

"The dream of making a movie on Vikram began in 2015. When I met CDS Bipin Rawat sir, I told him that I wanted to make a movie and we would not be able to do it without the Army's help, he added.

He also said that he hoped the movie, and Vikram’s journey inspires India’s youth. Shershaah director Vishnu Varadhan, lead actors Sidharth Malhotra, Kiara Advani, and producers Karan Johar, Shabbir Boxwalla were all present at the trailer launch.

The trailer was launched at the National Horse Polo Ground, Drass, in the presence of Chief of Defence Staff General Bipin Rawat, Northern Army Commander Lieutenant General Y K Joshi, and other personnel.

Producer Jaran Johar talked about the film and said, “Shershaah is not just a film for us at Dharma Productions, it is a feeling, an emotion. We are honoured and privileged to be able to tell this story onscreen.

He thanked Vishal for letting them make the film and for being a part of the journey.

Shershaah is scheduled to release on 12 August on Amazon Prime Video.

