Dream come true, says heptathlete Swapna Barman on being choosen for Arjuna Award

Asian Games gold medal-winning heptathlete Swapna Barman is excited to be chosen for the Arjuna Award. Expressing her joy, she said that it's a dream come true for her. She thanked Sports Authority of India and Athletics Federation of India for their support and recommending her name for the prestigious award. Swapna, who has six toes on each feet, became the first Indian to win a heptathlon gold medal at the 2018 Asian Games.