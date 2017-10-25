Dream come true moment for me: Brewster

Kolkata, Oct 25 (IANS) Promising striker Rhian Brewster, whose hat-trick propelled England into the final of the FIFA U-17 World Cup on Wednesday with a 3-1 win over Brazil, said it was a "big" dream come true moment for him.

"It's a big dream come true for me. You don't think you will get two hat-tricks in two games...quarter-final and semi-final is an amazing feeling," Brewster told reporters.

"It was a great team performance. I am over the moon," he said.

Brewster also netted a hat-trick against the United States in the last-eight game in Goa. England won 4-1.

The Liverpool forward dedicated his stellar show to his family, sister and full-back Jonathan Panzo who celebrated his birthday on Wednesday.

"I will dedicate it to my mom, my family, little sister and also Jonny Panzo cos it's his birthday today."

Before the World Cup, Brewster's hat-trick came for the Chelsea U-12s against Tottenham Hotspur.

Asked about the big final, Brewster said: "I think together we do whatever we can to win. As a team we were brilliant.

"We know it's going to be a hard game. We will work our socks off."

England coach Steve Cooper reserved special praise for Brewster.

"It's an amazing achievement. To score a hat-trick in a quarter-final -- it needs a special mention. He deserves it and the team deserves it. It's not just about his goal, the effort he puts in. We want to win the ball back as early as we can, we want to press and that starts with your No.9," Cooper said.

--IANS

dm/gau/bg