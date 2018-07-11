It was my dream to beat top ranked paddlers, says Manika

New Delhi, July 11 (IANS) India's table tennis star Manika Batra said it was her dream to beat top ranked players and she has achieved it in the Commonwealth Games.

Manika defeated world number four Feng Tianwei as well as Zhou Yihan in the Commonwealth Games this year.

The 23-year-old clinched a gold medal in the women's singles category outplaying Mengyu Yu of Singapore 4-0 (11-7, 11-6, 11-2, 11-7). She also clinched silver in women's doubles with veteran Mouma Das and bronze in mixed doubles category with Sathiyan Gnanasekaran.

"It was my dream to beat top ranking players and I achieved that to make history at Commonwealth Games 2018," Manika said in the special issue of India's Golden Girls, Femina, magazine.

"When I play, I never focus on whether my opponent is the world number four or if she is from Singapore. I just play my game and give it my 100 per cent. That's what I did at the Commonwealth Games 2018," she added.

