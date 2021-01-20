DRDO inks framework MoU with MoRTH for geo-hazard management

Representative Image

New Delhi [India], January 21 (ANI): The Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO) entered into a framework Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with Ministry of Road Transport and Highways (MoRTH) to strengthen collaboration in the field of technical exchange and co-operation on sustainable geohazard management.

As per the agreement, DRDO and MoRTH will co-operate in various mutually beneficial areas related to geohazard management. The initiative will ensure safety against the adverse effects of landslides and other natural calamities on national highways in the country.

DRDO's Defence Geo-Informatics Research Establishment (DGRE) is working for the development of critical technologies for enhancing combat effectiveness in various kinds of terrains and avalanches.

Some of the areas identified for collaboration include detailed investigation of the critical avalanches/geohazards, planning, designing and formulation of sustainable mitigation measures for geo-hazards on national highways including tunnels, monitoring and supervision of mitigation measures etc. (ANI)