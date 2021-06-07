DRDO is Hiring, 10th Pass Can Apply too, Check Details Here

The Defense Research and Development Organisation (DRDO) has invited applications for the recruitment of apprentices at its Jodhpur office. The detailed application is available on the official website of DRDO. Through this recruitment process, a total of 47 vacancies will be filled. As per the official statement, candidates can apply within 15 days from the date of advertisement in employment news.

The DRDO Apprentice Recruitment 2021 advertisement was published in the employment news on June 5, hence the last date to apply is June 20. Those willing to apply will have to download the application from the official website.

DRDO apprentice Recruitment 2021: Eligibility criteria

Educational qualification: Candidates must have passed class 10 from a recognised board of education and hold an ITI Certificate in the relevant trade.

Age limit: The applicants must have completed 14 years as on the closing date of application.

DRDO apprentice Recruitment 2021: How to apply?

Step 1: Visit the official portal of DRDO

Step 2: Scroll the homepage and go to ‘What’s new’ tab

Step 3: Click on the link that reads, “Application for engagement of apprentices for the FY 2021-22 in Defense Laboratory, Jodhpur”

Step 4: Click on the advertisement and application pdf link

Step 5: Download and take a printout of the application form

Step 6: Fill in all the required details and scan them along with other required documents

Step 7: Candidates will have to send scanned copies of all the documents and application form in a pdf file to director@dl.drdo.in

Candidates must note that it is mandatory to first register themselves at National Apprenticeship Promotion Scheme (NAPS) portal.

The list of documents to be sent along with application form are Class 10 certificate, ITI certificate, marksheet of qualifying examination, caste certificate an valid photo ID proof.

DRDO apprentice Recruitment 2021: Selection process

All the successful applicants will be selected on a merit basis. The board constituted by the Director, Defence Laboratory, Jodhpur will scrutinise the applications received and shortlist the candidates on the basis of the marks secured by applicants in the qualifying examination. The selected candidates will get a monthly stipend of Rs 7,000.

