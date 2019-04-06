DRDO chief G Satheesh Reddy explains 'Mission Shakti'

Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO) Chief G. Satheesh Reddy on Saturday addressed a press briefing in the national capital. The press brief was regarding the 'Mission Shakti.' Giving a brief elaboration about the successful mission, DRDO chief explained every corner of the mission and answered all media questions. On March 27, Prime Minister Narendra Modi announced that India had achieved a "historic feat" by shooting down its own low-orbit satellite with a ground-to-space missile, making the country a "space power". Only three other countries, US, Russia and China - have anti-satellite missile (ASAT) capabilities.