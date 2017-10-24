Dravid downplays Kohli's 'rest' rumours

New Delhi, Oct 24 (IANS) Former India captain and current Under-19 cricket team coach Rahul Dravid on Tuesday downplayed speculations over Virat Kohli being denied rest during the Test series against Sri Lanka next month.

Kohli had recently spoken about players' burnout due to constant cricket and there were rumours that he may be rested for the whole of Sri Lankan series in order to keep him fresh for the tour of South Africa which starts on December 30.

The first India vs Sri Lanka Test starts from November 16 while Nagpur and Delhi will host the second and third Tests respectively before the sides play three One-Day Internationals (ODIs) and a same number of Twenty20 Internationals (T20Is).

"Rotations are needed. There are a lot of matches being played, so you need to rotate the players. I think the management is taking right decision (in terms of rotating the players)," Dravid said on the sidelines of FICCI's felicitation programmes for women cricketers Mithali Raj and Jhulan Goswami.

"Everyone needs rest. He (Kohli) will get rest when he wants. When and which series (Kohli will take) rest will be decided by the team management, physios and physical trainers (after discussing with the player). Probably currently he doesn't need rest. He may be rested later. I don't know why there is so much of discussion and controversy," he added.

Dravid was asked about International Cricket Council (ICC)'s latest decisions on limiting the size of the bats.

According to the ICC, though the restriction on the length and width of bats remain unchanged, the thickness of the edges can't be more than 40mm and the overall depth can be 67 mm at the most.

Dravid felt the new rule will not make a big impact to balance the power of bat and ball unless sporting pitches were laid out.

"It is a good decision though the change isn't very drastic as only a few players use bats which do not come under new rules. It is the quality pitch and ground which matter in cricket (more than the bat)," said Dravid, who has more than 24,000 runs in international cricket.

Dravid also gave the thumbs-up to ICC's decision to roll out a league each for One-Day Internationals and Tests.

"The leagues will generate more interest and context to the bilateral series," he said.

--IANS

pur/mr