Dramatic Photos Emerge From Anti-Police Brutality Protests In The U.S.

Tens of thousands of people in cities across the United States have been protesting for days following the death of George Floyd. He was a Black man who died on May 25 in Minneapolis after a police officer kneeled on his neck for over eight minutes while he pleaded that he couldn’t breathe.

Demonstrators rallied in cities across the U.S. and around the world, including London, Berlin and Toronto. The American protests have spilled into violent clashes and brutal police crackdowns. The National Guard has been deployed in Los Angeles and many cities have imposed strict curfews.

What began as peaceful demonstrations built into tense situations as seen in some of these jaw-dropping photos that have emerged over the weekend.

Minneapolis

A demonstrator holds her hand up as police advance during a protest against the killing of George Floyd on May 30, 2020 in Minneapolis, Minn. Former Minneapolis police officer Derek Chauvin has been charged with third-degree murder and manslaughter, accused of kneeling on Floyd's neck as he pleaded about not being able to breathe. Scott Olson/Getty Images

Raleigh, N.C.

A protester is pepper-sprayed at point blank range as police in riot gear deployed tear gas, pepper spray and smoke bombs against demonstrators in downtown Raleigh on May 30, 2020. AP

George Floyd's niece Gabrielle Thompson, centre, cries as she hugs another woman during a "Justice for George Floyd" event in Houston on May 30, 2020. More

