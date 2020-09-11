Dragon on the Dialogue Table: What Jaishankar-Wang Yi Meet Implies

India and China signed the historic Panchsheel agreement on 29 April 1954 which enshrined the five principles of mutual co-existence. That certainly didn’t help build any bridges and couldn’t stop the Sino-Indian war of October 1962 that killed hundreds on both sides.

Almost 58 years later, India and China have reached a five-point consensus in the meeting between Indian External Affairs Minister Dr S Jaishankar and his Chinese counterpart Wang Yi. The five points broadly speak about continuation of dialogue, disengagement at the border, not allowing differences to become disputes, respecting past border agreements and new trust-building measures.

Jaishankar in the more than two-hour long meeting is believed to have strongly raised concerns on aggression by Chinese People’s Liberation Army (PLA) at the Line of Actual Control (LAC) in Eastern Ladakh and stressed on the need to maintain peace and tranquility.

The Indian Foreign Minister vehemently rejected China’s allegation that Indian troops crossed LAC on the night of 29 and 30 August.

India accused China of changing the status quo unilaterally through aggression and asked Beijing to immediately move back its troops from the areas where they are stationed presently in an eyeball to eyeball situation with the Indian troops.

The Immediate Task Before New Delhi

Indian Government believes that the provocative behaviour of the Chinese frontline troops at numerous incidents of friction along the LAC also showed disregard for bilateral agreements and protocols.

The immediate task New Delhi feels is to ensure a comprehensive disengagement of troops in all the friction areas. That is necessary to prevent any untoward incident in the future.

Jaishankar also emphasised that the Indian troops had scrupulously followed all agreements and protocols pertaining to the management of the border areas. Indian Army doesn’t want to escalate and has no intent to change the status quo but shall defend its territory, come what may, without an offensive intent.

Jaishankar’s meeting with Wang Yi in Moscow comes days after Indian Defence Minister Rajnath Singh met his counterpart at the latter’s request in Moscow on the sidelines of the SCO meeting and both sides decided to keep the communication lines open.

While the diplomatic and military parleys continue, the PLA troops of China in the Pangong Tso area have been strategising desperately to capture some of the Indian heights in the area for military dominance. The Indian Army, however, has outsmarted the Chinese learning its lessons after the Galwan Valley violent face-off in which India lost 20 of its soldiers.

Changes in How India Militarily Deals With Beijing

Over the last more than four months, Ladakh has been an unprecedented focus in national and international media because of fresh border tensions between India and China which began with casualties on both sides in the Galwan Valley, resulting in diplomatic as well as military standoff between the two nuclear-armed nations.



India initially failed to check Chinese aggression and was caught unprepared to tackle the bully. The violent episode, however, changed in many ways not just the China policy for New Delhi but also how India would deal with Beijing militarily at the LAC.





On the night of 29 August, a specialised unit of Special Frontier Force (SFF) which comprises mainly of the Tibetan soldiers and reports directly to Research and Analysis Wing (RAW), carried out a very challenging operation after India pre-empted that the Chinese were about to carry out transgression in the South of Pangong.



New Delhi in the darkness of the night put its best mountaineers and skilled soldiers in duty to capture three important heights for strategic dominance and successfully achieved the same before morning of 30 August. By late afternoon of 30 August, specialised equipment and ammunition including tanks were also pressed at those heights.





Beijing was caught napping for the first time, and quite expectedly in a furious tone asked New Delhi to vacate the territory which it called Chinese. New Delhi in response asked China to avoid indulging in further aggression to maintain peace. India also termed it as safeguarding its territory and national interests. Indian Army called it a purely defensive measure taken after observation of troop and tank movement on the Chinese side.

