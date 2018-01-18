Drag-flicker Rupinder joins hands with Cornerstone Sport

Mumbai, Jan 18 (IANS) India's drag-flick specialist Rupinder Pal Singh has signed up with Cornerstone Sport, a brand consultant and talent representation agency, it was announced on Thursday.

Cornerstone will work with the hockey ace on the management of his brand endorsements, commercial engagements and appearances, according to a release.

"I am happy to be the first Hockey player to sign up with Cornerstone, which manages sporting luminaries like Virat Kohli, Ajinkya Rahane, K.L. Rahul, Sunil Chhetri and Deepa Malik, to name just a few," Rupinder said.

"Hockey is witnessing a resurgence in India, thanks to the consistency of the national team. People from different walks of life are recognising and appreciating the efforts being put in by the players. I hope to do whatever I can to steer Indian Hockey to greater heights," he added.

Bunty Sajdeh, CEO of Cornerstone Sport, said: "We are happy to have Rupinder Pal Singh on board. This will be the first time we will be representing a member of the Indian Hockey team.

--IANS

gau/dg