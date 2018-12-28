Draft policy on e-Commerce to be out in Jan 2019

Department of Industrial Policy and Promotion (DIPP) asserted that a draft policy on e-commerce is likely to come in January. A source in the government said, "We are not sure about whether there should be any regulator for e-commerce or not. It will be part of the draft policy." He further added that there is no need for any regulatory authority to regulate e-commerce companies and those who are manufacturing can sell their goods at any platform including e-commerce. Furthermore, he asserted that the Enforcement Directorate and the Reserve Bank of India will look into the violations if any from February 1. The Indian government also said that the companies will be prevented from entering into exclusive agreements with sellers. The new rules will be applicable from February 1.