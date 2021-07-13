Dr Reddy's Laboratories Expands Pilot Launch Of Russian Sputnik V COVID-19 Vaccine To Over 50 Cities And Towns

Hyderabad based pharmaceutical major Dr Reddy's Laboratories has expanded the pilot launch project of the Russian Sputnik V COVID-19 vaccine to over 50 cities and towns in the country, reports Economic Times.

Taking to Twitter, the company said, "Starting initially in Hyderabad today, the soft launch rollout of Sputnik V has scaled up speedily and reached cities and towns all over India- including but not limited to Hyderabad, Vizag, Bengaluru, Mumbai, Navi Mumbai, Kolkata, Delhi, NCR, Chennai, Miryalaguda, Vijayawada, Baddi, Kolhapur, Kochi, Raipur, Chandigarh, Pune, Nagpur, Nashik."

The company also said that it will strengthen the commercial rollout of the Russian vaccine in the coming weeks. It has partnered with major hospitals across the nation for this purpose.

Dr Reddy's has a pact with the Russian Direct Investment Fund (RDIF) to sell 125 million people doses (250 million vials) of the vaccine in India. It had also recently received nearly three million doses.

It should be noted that the said vaccine has been developed by Russia's Gamaleya National Research Institute of Epidemiology and Microbiology.