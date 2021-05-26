Dr. Rajan Sharma slams Ramdev’s comments; discusses the state of vaccine and black fungus in India

In an exclusive conversation with Times Now, the Ex-President of the Indian Medical Association shares his viewpoints on the state of healthcare in India. Starting with the state of vaccination in the country, he goes on to discuss the allegations of various states on the center. ‘Drug Shortage a National Misery,’ says Rajan Sharma, with regard to the shortage of drugs in the country. With the second wave of Covid hitting India, the health infrastructure has been overwhelmed. Ramdev’s comment criticizing modern Allopathy has shocked the entire nation. Watch the video to know more about what Doctor Rajan has to say.