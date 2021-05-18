Dr. KK Aggarwal, former IMA President lost battle to Covid-19 at 62

Padma Shri awardee and former national president of the Indian Medical Association Dr. KK Aggarwal passed away after a long battle with Covid at New Delhi’s All India Institute of Medical Sciences on Monday. The 62-year-old was admitted to AIIMS for the past several days and was on ventilator support since last week. Dr. Aggarwal was a cardiologist and the head of the Heart Care Foundation of India. He received the Dr. BC Roy Award in 2005 and the Padma Shree in 2010. Aggarwal had an eminent list of contributions to the Indian healthcare system and had been keeping the nation at par with the Covid crisis in India. Watch the video to know mo