Dr. Kislay Panday's Law Firm Managium Juris Launches Free Legal Aid to Coronavirus Patients

NEW DELHI, June 9, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Denial of medical support, lack of quality healthcare services, and apathy from authorities are considered the norm in normal circumstances. Even worse can be expected from the system in situations like the current Coronavirus pandemic affecting all aspects of life of almost all sections of the society. The underprivileged and the poor sections are facing the worst brunt.

They not only have had to face an uphill task against a system that has been known for its inefficiencies, but the lockdown has cut-off their income and any potential source of financial succor. Many Corona patients have been terminated from jobs without notice, asked to vacate their rented premises and even been physically assaulted and manhandled, not to speak of verbal tirades heaped upon them causing acute distress.

Dr. Kislay Panday's Free Legal Aid Announcement Even when governments have announced certain relief measures, many are unable to access them due to a plethora of reasons. Dr. Kislay Panday, the renowned advocate at the Supreme Court of India and group head of Managium Juris, has announced free legal aid to coronavirus patients and their families. This legal help is designed to give Corona patients some immediate relief and ensure their basic rights are protected.

The much-admired advocate, who is considered as one of the most knowledgeable court procedure experts, announced, 'We have so far seen many Coronavirus patients have not received the due care, services, and support they deserved. I and my team at Managium Juris hereby announce that we will be providing every kind of legal aid to COVID-19 patients and their families pro bono.' The Attorney Par-Excellent Dr. Panday, a member of a number of coveted international legal associations, heads one of the world's top law company Managium Juris that has a history of providing relief to people in difficult situations. The list of high-profile cases that he has successfully handled gained national and global media attention throughout his career goes into the count of dozens.

When reached out, Managium Juris' media spokesperson had this to say, 'Dr. Kislay Panday is a world apart from your ordinary crop of elite national and global attorneys. We are proud to have him as our Group Head, in which capacity he has infused a new life and direction to our global law firm. He has been instrumental in inspiring and encouraging our team to provide legal services to a diverse range of clients from all cultural and socio-economic backgrounds. It is part of this principle that we are seeing in the latest announcement regarding supporting Coronavirus patients.' Reaching Out Dr. Kislay Panday further elaborated on the program, 'We are using our vast network of advocates, to send our message of free legal aid across to those in need. We are also contemplating the creation of an outreach program involving media groups that will be benevolent enough to get involved.' COVID-19 patients need various kinds and levels of legal aid and representation. Dr. Kislay's initiative has set an example for others to follow.

The criminal and civil law expert represents and defends some of the largest and most diverse clients from around the world. The list includes names from both the public and private sector, including the largest corporate firms, from India to the UK to the US and other countries.

Speaking on the announcement, the Managium Juris spokesperson apprised, 'Coronavirus is already a major challenge for the patients and families suffering from it. At Managium, our free legal aid is one of our contributions to make their life easier and to ensure that they get all the support that they fully deserve in these tough times.' About Managium Juris: At Managium Juris, we lay great emphasis on and abide by the principles of Fiat Justitia Ruat Caelum, which means 'Let justice be done though the heavens may fall.' Our journey of legal excellence exceeds 44 years. In fact, it was in the years 1985-86 when the KNS Society acquired Managium Juris from another establishment. It was after the acquisition that Managium Juris continued serving the legal services industry promptly and efficiently. It was in the year 2008 that the world's most renowned e-governance Company, namely, Infova e-universis Public Limited after launching its India operations, further acquired Managium Juris as a law and pleading division of the Infova and commenced serving the international market.

Anyone needing more info or have any query can reach out to Dr. Kislay Panday or his representative at: