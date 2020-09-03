Dr Kafeel Khan and Our Punitive Preventive Detention Law

On 11 August, the Supreme Court had requested the Allahabad High Court to expeditiously decide the habeas corpus petition filed by Nuzhat Perween for her son, Dr Kafeel Khan.



The petition challenged orders for his preventive detention under the National Security Act of 1980 (NSA) that were passed on 13 February 2020. Initially, filed before the Supreme Court in February itself, the petition was sent to the Allahabad High Court in March, where it was heard multiple times, before finally on 1 September, a two-judge bench passed a judgment in Nuzhat Perween v State of UP and Anr, [Habeas Corpus WP No 264 of 2020 (decided on 1 September)] declaring the detention order illegal and directing Dr Khan’s immediate release.





Unlike the last time that a judicial authority directed his release on 10 February, following which Dr Khan was not released but instead led to the impugned detention order being passed, this time Dr Khan has indeed stepped out of prison and as of now has not been arrested in any other proceedings.

Background to the Preventive Detention

Dr Khan’s prevention detention under the NSA is only the most recent episode of the state machinery training its attention on him and depriving him of his personal liberty, only for a judicial authority to direct his release.

According to the state, what prompted the order on 13 February was a public speech given by Dr Khan in Aligarh to a group of students on 12 December 2019, ie an event more than two months old. It was stated that the speech incited feelings of communal disharmony and it also lent itself to violent protests by groups of students on 13 and 15 December in Aligarh District.



The proposal for preventive detention, made on the same date as the order, stated that “Since the fierce and communal speech given by him has had an adverse and unfavourable impact on the public order of the District, therefore it is very important to keep this person detained in jail to maintain the public order. (emphasis mine)”



Take a close look at the last line above – preventive detention was necessary to keep Dr Khan in jail. Why was he in jail, you ask? Because following the speech of 12 December 2019, a case was registered at PS Civil Lines, Aligarh, in the early hours of 13 December 2019 alleging inter alia that the speech incites communal disharmony.



Dr Khan was not immediately arrested in this case, but was ultimately taken into custody from Mumbai on 29 January.



He filed for bail, a request which was naturally opposed by the state. Despite the opposition, however, bail was granted on 10.02.2020. Two observations in the bail order are important: first, the court rebuffed the state claim about the accused repeating the offence by stating that this would be grounds to challenge his bail, and; second, the court placed a bail condition upon Dr Khan to “not repeat the crime in the future”.

















What happened next is in keeping with the worst traditions of how governments run in our republic, witnessed from the days of AK Gopalan itself (no, not his Supreme Court case). The bail order was passed but not given effect to by the executive. Two days later, on 13 February, the trial court passed another order directing jail authorities to release Dr Khan and directed its delivery by Special Messenger.



However, the state claimed this was only received at 8:20 PM in the evening, by which time the preventive detention order had been proposed by the Officer-in-Charge of PS Civil Lines, sponsored by the Deputy Inspector General of Police, and authorised by the District Magistrate, Aligarh.





Therefore, it would be a mistake to think that Dr Khan’s preventive detention was specifically required because of the incident of December 2019. Rather, the need was only perceived by the UP Government once a competent court had applied its mind to the allegations against Dr Khan in the regular course of law, and found that there was no reason to prolong his pre-trial custody any further.

The Allahabad High Court Verdict

Before proceeding to the order that came to be passed in the habeas corpus petition, it must be mentioned that it took close to six months for a decision to be made in the matter. Even if we exclude the time the petition was in the Supreme Court, it is still an inordinate delay for what is arguably the most crucial kind of case before courts — one directly concerning the liberty of a citizen.

