Dr Kafeel Khan, 80 Others Named As History-Sheeters in Gorakhpur

Dr Kafeel Khan, along with 80 others, has been named in the Uttar Pradesh’s Gorakhpur’s list of history-sheeters and will be on the police radar, officials said, PTI reported.

The officials further said that the 81 persons were included in the list on the directions of Senior Superintendent of Police Jogendra Kumar.

Meanwhile, Kafeel Khan’s brother Adeel Khan claimed that the history-sheet against the former was opened on 18 June 2020. Speaking to PTI, he said that the information about the same was given to the press on Friday.

“The UP government has opened my history-sheet. They say that they will monitor me for life. Good, give two security guards who will keep an eye on me for 24 hours. At least, I will be able to save myself from fake cases,” Kafeel Khan said in a video statement released on Saturday.

Also Read: Ghazipur Tense: Farmers Continue Sit-in after UP Police Ultimatum

"In Uttar Pradesh, the situation is such that the criminals are not monitored, but the history-sheet of innocent persons is opened," he added.

Dr Khan, suspended paediatrician, who has been absolved of charges of medical negligence and corruption in connection with the Gorakhpur's BRD hospital tragedy of 2017, was freed from the Mathura jail late on 1 September 2020, hours after the Allahabad High Court revoked the National Security Act (NSA) charges against him and directed his immediate release.

(With inputs from PTI)

. Read more on India by The Quint.Dr Kafeel Khan, 80 Others Named As History-Sheeters in Gorakhpur84 Arrested, 38 FIRs Filed in R-Day Violence Case: Delhi Police . Read more on India by The Quint.