Dr Harsh Vardhan Inaugurates New Advanced High-Resolution Microscopy Facility at NABI in Mohali

Union Minister Dr Harsh Vardhan, inaugurated the new Advanced High-Resolution Microscopy Facility at National Agri-Food Biotechnology Institute (NABI) at Mohali, Punjab. Minister for Health & Family Welfare, Science & Technology also unveiled the 4 Star GRIHA (Green Rating for Integrated Habitat Assessment) Certification of Center of Innovative & Applied Bioprocessing (CIAB) Lab.

"Research should not be confined to the laboratories and a new, proactive and innovative approach is needed to bring it to the masses," said Dr Harsh Vardhan at the event.

Dr Harsh Vardhan encouraged scientists and students to explore the biotechnological tools to address the problems related to the quality of food and malnutrition.

He urged both the institutes to address the problems of hunger & malnutrition. He also spoke about bringing a nutritional revolution to India. Both NABI & CIAB are autonomous institutes under the Dept. of Biotechnology, Ministry of Science & Technology.

NABI & CIAB’s roles are crucial in achieving the ambitious goal of doubling the farmer's income by 2022-23.

NABI and CIAB:

NABI is the first Agri-Food Biotechnology Institute that has undertaken activities in the areas of Nutrition biology, Agriculture and Food, established in India on 18th February 2010.

NABI is a unique institute that has undertaken various overlapping research activities encompassing the areas of Agriculture, Food and Nutrition biology. CIAB works for research & innovation about bio-resources & exploits the scope of utilizing agriculture waste and was established on 1st May 2012.

