Dr Harsh Vardhan addresses WHO high-level coalition on Health and Energy Platform of Action (photo/ANI)

New Delhi [India], June 10 (ANI): India's human-centric approach could be a force multiplier for global good, said Dr Harsh Vardhan, Union Minister for Health and Family Welfare while addressing the World Health Organization's (WHO) high-level coalition on Health and Energy Platform of Action.

The Minister on Wednesday attended the first meeting of the WHO high-level coalition on Health and Energy Platform of Action, via video conference. The meeting was also attended by several dignitaries and national heads and representatives of various stakeholders like the World Bank, UNDP, UNHRC, and the International Renewable Energy Agency (IRENA).

"The world is still reeling under an unprecedented threat of COVD-19 that has pushed governments and citizens to take extraordinary steps to protect human lives and reduce morbidity across the globe. The pandemic, as well as the enormous efforts to manage it, have reiterated the massive interdependence amongst various sectors. It has also underlined the need to ensure that inter-connectedness across sectors needs to be reflected in our policies to ensure effective and sustainable service delivery," the Minister said.

He informed that the Indian government has constituted an expert body called the National Action Plan on Climate Change and Human Health, with the multiple objectives of creating awareness amongst the general population, healthcare providers and policymakers regarding the impact of climate change on human health.

"This National Expert Group submitted its report recently in April 2021 with the inclusion of subject-specific health action plans on identified climate-sensitive diseases and 'One Health'," the Minister said.

In the context of "Green and Climate Resilient Healthcare Facilities", Dr Harsh Vardhan informed that India has become a signatory to the Male Declaration in 2017 and agreed to promote climate-resilient healthcare facilities to be able to withstand any climatic event.

"India is today in a unique position to pioneer a new model of economic development of low carbon emission and inclusive development where the attainment of Universal Health Coverage is also one the major determinant factors. We believe that it is the need of the hour to exhibit firm political and financial commitment to mobilize resources for strengthening the capacity of the health and energy sectors," the Minister said.

"As nations prepare for the COVID-19 aftermath, there is a tremendous opportunity for a global reset. Ambitious green stimulus plans will help countries restore their economies while deepening their energy transition. I am confident that the collaboration and collective action of this coalition group will help to achieve a greener and healthier planet," he added. (ANI)