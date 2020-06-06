DPS Denies Selling Face Masks to Students, Says Viral Post Claiming Masks Sold by School For Rs 400 is Fake

New Delhi, June 6: The Delhi Public School (DPS) on Friday issued a clarification saying that the school authorities are not selling face masks to students as claimed in several social media posts. The announcement comes a day after a fake news was circulated on social media platforms claimed that DPS is selling face mask with the name of the school printed on it. The viral post claims that the face mask is being sold for Rs 400. A photo of the face mask, which is being widely circulated on social media platforms like Facebook, WhatsApp and Twitter, has the name and logo of DPS on it.

Dismissing the fake rumours, the Delhi Public School, Siliguri took to Facebook and said that a fake post on Facebook is claiming that this kind of masks are being sold by school for Rs 400 per mask for students. The official Facebook page of DPS Siliguri said that the school authorities are not selling mask for students. "This is for the information of all parents of DPS Siliguri that neither any notification of this sort has been posted by the school authorities nor the school is selling any mask for students”, the post read. Unlock 1 National Directives: MHA Makes Face Mask Mandatory, Lists Down Social Distancing Norms to be Followed.

Take a Look at the tweets:

हो गया धंधा शुरू... 3 महीने की कसर पूरी करने और अभिभावकों को लूटने का नया रास्ता इज़ाद हो गया है। धन्य हैं ये स्कूल.... pic.twitter.com/Oga6OK87C6 — DEEPAK KANDWAL (@deepakkandwaluk) June 5, 2020

Here's the Clarification by DPS:

Several users on micro-blogging site Twitter too said that all the Delhi Public school's at Indore and Bhopal strongly disassociate themselves with the image of 'Face Mask' with the name and Logo of DPS or Delhi Public School. A Twitter user said the information is incorrect as school has already told that it's a fake pic. “DPS is already closed so no questions of selling or printing any Mask. one person from south delhi has been already arrested for posting this fake pic”, the tweet read.