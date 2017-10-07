DPCC passes resolution, requesting Rahul Gandhi to take over as party president

The Delhi Pradesh Congress Committee (DPCC) today passed a resolution requesting All India Congress Committee vice-president Rahul Gandhi to take over as president from his mother Sonia Gandhi. The first State unit of the Congress to do so, the DPCC passed the resolution after holding elections for its members. The DPCC also passed another resolution at the meeting, which was attended by former Prime Minister Manmohan Singh, asking the AICC to nominate its president. According to sources, the nomination for the post of party president is likely to start from October 10 provided there is more than one candidate in the fray. The results are expected to be announced by October 25.