DPCC imposes fine of Rs 20 lakh on FICCI for violating environmental regulations

New Delhi [India], October 10 (ANI): Delhi Pollution Control Committee (DPCC) has imposed a fine of Rs 20 lakh on FICCI for violation of environmental regulations.

FICCI has been instructed by DPCC not to carry out or restart any demolition activity without installing the anti-smog gun at their Tansen Marg, Delhi project site.

"Whereas NCT of Delhi is facing air pollution above the prescribed levels and the air quality w.r.t levels of pollutants like Particulate Matter (PM2.5 and PM10) is deteriorating thereby affecting public health," DPCC stated.

"And whereas, National Green Tribunal had passed orders dated 04.12.2014, 10.04.2015 and 20.07.2016 in O.A. No.21 of 2014 in the matter of Vardhaman Kaushik Vs. Union of India and Ors observing that one of the major sources of air pollution is demolition and construction activity going on in NCT of Delhi without taking proper/adequate measures for mitigation of dust pollution. And whereas, NGT vide above said orders dated 04.12.2014, 10.04.2015 and 20.07.2016 issued certain directions in respect of air pollution from dust resulting from demolition and construction activity," DPCC added.

According to the DPCC, directions were issued to FICCI by Delhi Pollution Control Committee vide letter dated 14 August 2020 for the installation of Anti-Smog Gun for dust pollution control. Further, the agency was also directed not to restart the demolition activity without the installation of Anti-Smog Gun and sought a compliance report within seven days.

No compliance report with respect to direction dated 14 August 2020 has been received from the FICCI, DPCC stated. (ANI)