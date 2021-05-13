How to Download COVID-19 Vaccine Certificate Online via CoWin, Aarogya Setu App

India’s COVID-19 vaccine programme continues for citizens above 18 years old. Though new receivers are yet to get their second dose almost a month later, many citizens above 45 years are now eligible for their second jab. It also means that eligible people above 45 years will need to download the crucial vaccine certificate, which might be required during inter or intra-state or even international travel. Currently, two vaccines are being administered in India – Covishield, developed by the Serum Institute of India (SII) and Bharat Biotech’s Covaxin, and more (such as Sputnik) are yet to be distributed across states. Similar to the booking process, citizens will need to rely on the CoWIN portal to get their digital certificate. The certificate is obtainable via the CoWIN website and Aarogya Setu app that has the integrated service.

To get the COVID 19 certificate via the Aarogya Setu, open the app > Sign in > Head to CoWIN platform > Enter 13-digit beneficiary reference ID. The ID can be found in the pop-up where you scheduled the slot in the first place. Following this, click on the download button to get your vaccination certificate. According to some users, the certificate may take a few minutes to process. On the other hand, to download a digital certificate via the CoWIN website, open this link > Click on the Sign In/Register button > Sign in using your registered mobile number and then enter the one-time password or OTP received on that number > Head to Certificate tab under the name. Simply select download after entering details. The same process works for getting the certificate after the first round of jab.

Meanwhile, India recorded 3,62,727 new coronavirus infections in a day taking the COVID-19 tally of cases to 2,37,03,665, while the death toll rose to 2,58,317 with 4,120 daily fatalities, according to the Union Health Ministry data updated on Thursday. The active cases have increased to 37,10,525 comprising 15.65 per cent of the total infections. The national COVID-19 recovery rate has improved to 83.26 percent, and the number of people who have recuperated from the disease surged to 1,97,34,823 while the case fatality rate was recorded at 1.09 per cent, the data showed at 8 am today.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here