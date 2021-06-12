Downfall of KCR government in Telangana is on anvil: NV Subhash

BJP leader NV Subhash (File Pic)

Hyderabad (Telanagana) [India], June 13 (ANI): Reacting to Former Health Minister Etela Rajender joining the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), the party leader NV Subhash on Saturday said that the downfall of the K Chandrashekar Rao regime has started in Telanagana.

Rajender had on Monday submitted his resignation as MLA to the Speaker of Telangana Assembly Pocharam Srinivas Reddy

"Quitting of Telangana Former Health Minister Etela Rajender from the ruling Telangana Rashtra Samithi (TRS) party is a testimony for the anarchic rule of Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao," Subhash said.

"The downfall of the KCR regime has started. Resigning of the top leader from TRS, quitting the party is a clear indication of the fall of KCR," the BJP leader said.

He further said, "Tarun Chugh has rightly said that the people of Telangana people are waiting for BJP to end the dictatorial and nepotistic politics in the state. Etela Rajender's entry into BJP would bring more impetus in the fight against corruption and nepotism in the KCR's regime."

Eatala Rajender had resigned from the primary membership of Telangana Rashtra Samithi (TRS) on June 4 following differences with the party.

Tarun Chugh, in-charge of Telangana BJP and BJP National General Secretary on Friday said there is a fight going on in Telangana state against the corrupt, nepotistic politics.

"To join into the fight against the corrupt dictatorial and nepotistic politics of Telangana, the former Finance Minister and Former Health Minister of Telangana state Eatala Rajender has stepped forward to resign from his MLA position."

He welcomed Eatala Rajender for his decision to join BJP and further mentioned that anyone who is against the corrupt dictatorial and nepotistic politics in Telangana is also welcome to join hands with BJP to make Telangana a better state in terms of employment and stand for what Telangana has been formed. (ANI)