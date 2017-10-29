Dovizioso wins Malaysian Motorcycle Grand Prix

Sepang (Malaysia), Oct 29 (IANS) Team Ducati's Italian rider Andrea Dovizioso won the Malaysian Motorcycle Grand Prix on Sunday while Spaniard Marc Marquez of Repsol Honda finished fourth.

Dovizioso's victory at the Sepang circuit keeps his title hopes alive, reports Efe.

The Italian rider was followed by his Spanish teammate Jorge Lorenzo and Frenchman Johann Zarco of Yamaha Tech 3.

Dovizioso's rival for the title, Marquez, who leads the championship, came fourth.

Marquez, who seeks his fourth MotoGP World Championship, was followed by fifth-place Spanish teammate Dani Pedrosa.

--IANS

gau/mr