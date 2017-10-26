Dovizioso says he will fight for Moto GP title till the end

Sepang (Malaysia), Oct 26 (IANS) Italian Ducati rider Andrea Dovizioso on Thursday confirmed he would compete for the Moto GP title until the end.

Dovizioso holds the second spot in the MotoGP World Standing 2017 with 236 points, 33 points behind Honda's Spanish rider Marc Marquez, who is eying his fourth title, reports Efe.

"We know it's difficult, but the Championship is open and we'll try everything," Dovizioso said at a press conference ahead of the Malaysia GP, scheduled to take place over the weekend.

"We'll try and get the best result, and then we'll see what happens with Marc and the other riders. Before we approached the weekend looking to win the race, and we won't change that," he added.

The 31-year-old Dovizioso said that his mission was difficult given the strong performance Marquez had been displaying during the second half of the season, but was not impossible.

Dovizioso recalled the 2016 Malaysia GP, when he won the race after fierce competition against compatriots Valentino Rossi and Andrea Iannone.

"Last year it was an amazing victory and battle with Valentino and Iannone. I have good memories and I really enjoy riding this track," he added.

"In the past in the dry we've never been very competitive, but I expect it will be different this year. And we have to be ready in all conditions," he continued.

--IANS

